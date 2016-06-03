CLOSE
No Holding Back! Bobby Brown Breaks His Silence About Bobbi Kristina’s Death and Whitney Houston’s Drug Use

Bobby shares his side of the story.

Bobby Brown

Bobby Brown is giving his first tell-all interview since losing his daughter Bobbi Kristina, revealing what he went through taking her off life support.

“My baby’s gone. I thank God I’m still here,” Brown told Robin Roberts, breaking down in tears. “The hardest thing I had to do in my life was tell my daughter to let go.”

Bobbi Kristina died last year after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home.

The “My Prerogative” singer also talked about his late ex-wife Whitney Houston, saying he had money when he came into the marriage and was broke by the time they ended it.

The iconic R&B singer also addressed the first time he saw Whitney Houston do drugs in his sit-down with Roberts. ABC shared a 50 second clip teasing the interview, which will air Tuesday, June 7th at 10 p.m. on 20/20.

Will you be watching this Bobby Brown interview next week?

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO SOURCE: Twitter

No Holding Back! Bobby Brown Breaks His Silence About Bobbi Kristina’s Death and Whitney Houston’s Drug Use was originally published on globalgrind.com

