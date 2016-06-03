No Holding Back! Bobby Brown Breaks His Silence About Bobbi Kristina’s Death and Whitney Houston’s Drug Use

Bobby Brown is giving his first tell-all interview since losing his daughter Bobbi Kristina, revealing what he went through taking her off life support.

“My baby’s gone. I thank God I’m still here,” Brown told Robin Roberts, breaking down in tears. “The hardest thing I had to do in my life was tell my daughter to let go.”

Bobbi Kristina died last year after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home.

The “My Prerogative” singer also talked about his late ex-wife Whitney Houston, saying he had money when he came into the marriage and was broke by the time they ended it.

The iconic R&B singer also addressed the first time he saw Whitney Houston do drugs in his sit-down with Roberts. ABC shared a 50 second clip teasing the interview, which will air Tuesday, June 7th at 10 p.m. on 20/20.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday June 7th – Bobby Brown speaks to @RobinRoberts in a special #abc2020!https://t.co/yQnJh5AMST — 20/20 (@ABC2020) June 2, 2016

Will you be watching this Bobby Brown interview next week?

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO SOURCE: Twitter

