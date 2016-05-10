Bobby Brown Still Believes Nick Gordon Killed His Daughter

Bobby Brown will not rest until justice is paid for his daughter’s untimely death. The father of Bobbi Kristina Brown joined an ongoing $10 million lawsuit against Nick Gordon, her boyfriend at the time, for wrongful death.

As reported by BET, Brown has been very vocal about his belief that Gordon is responsible for his daughter’s death, and will now join the legal attack against his one-time presumed son-in-law.“Ms. Brown died due to a violent altercation with Defendant (Gordon) after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture,” the lawsuit claims.

Brown joins Bobbi Kristina’s aunt, Pat Houston, in this lawsuit and corresponding serious claims—filed by Bobbi Kristina’s estate administrator and conservator, Bedelia Hargrove. Pat Houston, who partially raised the deceased daughter of Whitney Houston, initially claimed in 2015 that Gordon caused “substantial bodily harm” to her after perpetuating “the fraud that he had married Brown” after she inherited a substantial amount of money.

Last June, PEOPLE obtained a copy of the lawsuit that also alleges Gordon stole $11,000 from Bobbi Kristina, misrepresented himself as her husband to control her, and limited her interactions with others.

In defense of the claims, Gordon has denied any foul play and says he “tried to save Bobbi Kristina’s life.”

But what may be adding fuel to the fire is Gordon’s second appearance on Dr. Phil’s talk show last month, where he once again went through the details of her death.

“That lawsuit’s a joke,” he says in the sit-down interview. “Think about how far-fetched and ludicrous that sounds. That’s just stupid, and whoever thinks that is stupid. I would never do something like that to Krissy. I was planning on spending my whole life with that girl…. I got so tired of that lawsuit, I just stopped paying attention to it. It’s designed to make me look bad.”

There are a lot of intense emotions surrounding this story. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on where it settles.

SOURCE: BET | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Bobby Brown Still Believes Nick Gordon Killed His Daughter was originally published on theurbandaily.com

