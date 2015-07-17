Most Dangerous Cities In Virginia, Where Does Richmond Rank?

Roadsnacks.net tallied up the most dangerous cities in the state of Virginia by gathering info from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports.
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Even though city leaders claim a downward trend in crime, Richmond came in at #7 with Portsmouth holding the title of the #1 for the most dangerous city in VA.
See the full report here
The data shows that these ten places are currently the most dangerous in Virginia:
- Portsmouth
- South Boston
- Norfolk
- Appalachia
- Roanoke
- Emporia
- Richmond
- Franklin
- Petersburg
- Tappahannock
Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @kissrichmond
Latest…
- Cardi B Teaches Constance Wu How To Give A Lap Dance In New Look At ‘Hustlers’
- Rihanna Promises To Help Bahamas After Dorian Devastates Islands
- NFL, Roc Nation Donate $400k In Chicago, Meek Mill And Meghan Show Support
- Megan Thee Stallion Is Serving Up All The Lewks In ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video
Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: