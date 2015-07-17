CLOSE
Most Dangerous Cities In Virginia, Where Does Richmond Rank?

Roadsnacks.net tallied up the most dangerous cities in the state of Virginia by gathering info from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports.

Even though city leaders claim a downward trend in crime, Richmond came in at #7 with Portsmouth holding the title of the #1 for the most dangerous city in VA.

See the full report here

The data shows that these ten places are currently the most dangerous in Virginia:

  1. Portsmouth
  2. South Boston
  3. Norfolk
  4. Appalachia
  5. Roanoke
  6. Emporia
  7. Richmond
  8. Franklin
  9. Petersburg
  10. Tappahannock

 

