Yung Miami’s Daughter Summer Is The Sweetest Little Bundle Of Joy

Posted December 11, 2019

Yung Miami and her boyfriend Southside’s daughter Summer Miami is such a little princess. The City Girls rapper shared images of the little pink bundle of joy in a coach carriage on social media, sending all of her followers to the emergency room with baby fever.

Miami, real name Caresha, gave birth on October 18 and keeps us updated with her daughter’s growth on Instagram, showing her off in the cutest clothing.

Keep scrolling to see baby Caresha as she grows before our eyes.

 

