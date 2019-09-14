CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Y’alls’ President Came For Joy Reid, But Black Twitter Got His A** All The Way Together

Posted September 14, 2019

Apple Store Soho Presents: Apple Store Soho Presents:Meet the Creator: John Ridley, 'American Crime'

Source: J. Countess / Getty


 

It’s not a secret that y’alls’ trifflin’ President loves to attack intelligent, successful and influential Black women on Twitter. Our newest queen caught in his lame crosshairs is Joy-Ann Reid, the host of MSNBC’s popular weekend morning show, AM JOY.

Apparently, after nearly two years of being in office and her dragging him on her highly-rated show, Trump must have JUST found out who the award-winning journalist was, because on Saturday, after referring to himself as a “stable genius,” he lashed out on her.

“Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the ‘it’ factor needed for success in showbiz,” the leader of the Free World tweeted.

Adding, “Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News!”

Low ratings? No talent? NO IT FACTOR???

 


 

So what got Trump to act like someone stole his big wheel so early this morning?

Apparently, as she guest-hosted on the Friday night edition of All in With Chris Hayes, she mocked him misspelling his own VP’s name wrong (“Mike Pounce”) said he “went on to treat the gathered Republicans to some smoking hot beauty tips” which included how to make the lightbulbs make him look less orange, The Hill reported.

 


 

She also said that he sounded “like a desperate man” when he said “whether you like me or not it makes no difference because our country will go to Hell if any of these people get in.”

Take a look:

 

Well, when Black Twitter saw the President’s rant, their response was clear:


 

They dragged #45 by his toupee all morning. Here’s what some of them said:

Y’alls’ President Came For Joy Reid, But Black Twitter Got His A** All The Way Together was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Latest
Michael Jackson In 'Bad'
Michael Jackson’s Bodyguard Says Child Claims Caused Death
 17 mins ago
09.16.19
‘Power’ Recap: F-Boys Had The Best Week Ever
 11 hours ago
09.16.19
Man On The Moon: 8 Times Kid Cudi’s…
 23 hours ago
09.16.19
White Student In Viral Blackface Photo Attacks People…
 1 day ago
09.16.19
17 items
Y’alls’ President Came For Joy Reid, But Black…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Says He Wanted Christina Milian To…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Launch T-Shirt Line…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
Megan Thee Stallion Signs With Roc Nation Management
 2 days ago
09.14.19
2001 Teen Choice Awards - Press Room
Mathew Knowles Reveals There’s an Unreleased Destiny’s Child…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent at arrivals for...
50 Cent Tears Into Bravo Reality Star
 2 days ago
09.14.19
Romeo Hunte’s Spring/Summer 2020 Collection Is Updating The…
 3 days ago
09.16.19
Marlon Wayans Speaks on Monique’s Netflix Deal and…
 3 days ago
09.16.19
‘Hustlers’ Star KeKe Palmer On Her NYFW Debut…
 3 days ago
09.16.19
Uma Thurman’s Iconic Poison Ivy Role Deserves More…
 3 days ago
09.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close