Y’all President Still Won’t Admit He Was Wrong About The Central Park Five

Posted June 19, 2019

It’s not a secret that back in the late 80s, y’all President had a serious part to play in defaming the names of the Central Park Five in the press.

With no DNA or real evidence, along with coerced testimonies from minors, the then reality mogul took out multiple full-page ads New York City newspapers condemning the boys and even calling for the death penalty.

Now, some twenty years later after a $40 million payout from the city was issued for being falsely imprisoned and the hit Netflix miniseries When They See Us, Trump was recently asked would he ever apologize to the men for his past acts.

Not surprisingly, he said no.

During a press event on Tuesday, veteran April D. Ryan asked #45,” Will you apologize to the Central Park Five?”

His response?

“Why do you bring this question up now? It’s an interesting time to bring it up,” adding, “You have people on both sides of that. They admitted their guilt. If you look at Linda Fairstein and if you look at some of the prosecutors, they think that the city should never have settled that case. So we’ll leave it at that.”

 


 

When They See Us director Ava DuVernay told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday night that she wasn’t shocked by Trump’s response, Deadline reported.

“It’s expected. There’s nothing he says or does in relation to this case or the lives of black people or people of color that has any weight to it. It’s not our reality, there’s no truth to it,” she said.

How he can still stand by these words is beyond us, especially since Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise were cleared in 2002 when Matias Reyes, who was already in prison for rape and murder, came forward and confessed to the crime.  DNA confirmed he was telling the truth.

Not surprisingly, people flocked to Twitter to express their disgust of the President’s recent shameful comments:

