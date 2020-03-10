Wash Your Lyrics: Peep The Meme Generator To Help You Out During The Coronavirus

The one thing that we’ve all confirmed after the discovery and spread of the coronavirus? A lot of people don’t wash their hands. Either they don’t wash long enough or they don’t wash at all (just nasty).
A teen, William Gibson, created a website called Wash Your Lyrics to “generate handwashing infographics based on your favorite song lyrics.” In a recent interview with Highsnobiety, the U.K. based 17-year-old is planning to become a full-stack developer, designer, and engineer.
On Sunday, he shared the generator with a single tweet, “I made a little site in 24h that generates hand washing instructions accompanied by lyrics from a song of your choice instantly – check it out!”
It didn’t take long before the site went viral with hundreds of thousands of submissions and more.
“I just wanted a way to create these memes quickly,” Gibson told Highsnobiety. “At the moment COVID-19 is a huge topic with the recent outbreak, and the idea of washing your hands regularly is being rightfully pushed, so it’s also me partly wanting to make that more fun.”
Per the CDC, the simplest way to help prevent the spread of infections include “frequent handwashing, staying home when sick, and covering coughs and sneezes”. At least now thanks to Gibson, they’ve got a bit of help in wondering what to think about for those 20-second periods.
Plus, we’ve given you a few Houston based songs (and even one from Dallas) to help with the handwashing!
3. Wash Your Hands To Still TippinSource:Radio One Digital
Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs
4. Wash Your Hands To Mo City DonSource:Radio One Digital
Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs
5. Wash Your Hands To June 27thSource:Radio One Digital
Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs
6. Wash Your Hands To International Players AnthemSource:Radio One Digital
Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs
7. Wash Your Hands To “Southside Da Realist”Source:Radio One Digital
Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs
8. Wash Your Hands To Barre BabySource:Radio One Digital
Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs
9. Wash Your Hands To Ball-N-ParlaySource:Radio One Digital
Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs
10. Wash Your Hands To Say My NameSource:Radio One Digital
Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs
11. Wash Your Hands To Back ThenSource:Radio One Digital
Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs
12. Wash Your Hands To Tops DropSource:Radio One Digital
Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs
13. Wash Your Hands To Wanna Be A BallerSource:Radio One Digital
Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs
14. Wash Your Hands To Big Ole FreakSource:Radio One Digital
Song lyrics generated using the WashYourLyrics.com generator to help fight the spread of germs