Urban One Honors "The Soundtrack of Black America" Spotlights Some Of The Greatest in Entertainment

2022 Urban One Honors

Source: TV One / TV One

The 2022 Urban One Honors, presented by T-Mobille was nothing short of amazing. This year's event, "The Soundtrack of Black America" aimed to put the spotlight on artists both past and present who have left an undeniable mark in the world of music.

Hosted by Grammy Award-winning Singer/Songwriter Ne-Yo, the honoree's for this year's event include:

Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

Entertainment Icon Honoree: Jennifer Hudson

Music Innovation Honoree: Timbaland

Living Legends Honoree: Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff

Inspiration Impact Honoree: Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Singer Tank hit the stage for an amazing tribute to Grammy-winning songwriters, Gamble and Huff. New Edition members Johnny Gill and Ralph Tresvant performed a medley of hits from the iconic group, created by Jam and Lewis. Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard took us to church after receiving the Inspiration Impact award and DJ D-Nice brought “Club Quarantine” to the Urban One Honors stage.

With appearances from Tyrese, Jermaine Dupri, Marlon Wayans, and Vashawn Mitchell, the 2022 Urban One Honors was an event to remember.

Urban One Honors "The Soundtrack of Black America" Spotlights Some Of The Greatest in Entertainment  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

