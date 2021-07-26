HomeCelebrity News

Twitter Goes Off About Issa Rae’s Secret Wedding!

Posted July 26, 2021

Issae Rae & Louis Dame Wedding

The internet’s favorite awkward Black girl and beloved “Insecure” star has tied the knot, and Twitter is going off about how well kept of a secret it was.

Fans don’t wehrter to be mad because they didn’t know or applaud her because of her ability to have a private and healthy life.

Jokingly referring to the event as an “impromptu photo shoot,” she posted on Instagram hat her friends just so happened to appear in the same style of dress — and she conveniently snapped a few shots with “Somebody’s Husband.”

This Is Not A Drill: Is Issa Rae Married?

While this happy couple news’ caught everyone by surprise, they were warmly congratulated with 1 million+ likes so far, from celebrities including likes her “Insecure” costar Jay Ellis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Niecy Nash, Tina Knowles-Lawson, La La Anthony and Dan Levy, among others.

Here is what twitter had to say:

