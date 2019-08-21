CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Tens Across The Board! ‘Pose’s’ MJ Rodriguez Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram

Posted 21 hours ago

FX Network's "Pose" Season 2 Premiere - Red Carpet

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty


Yes, the second season of Pose may be done and gone until summer 2020, but that doesn’t mean that we have to wait that long to relish in the ballroom drama’s lead star, MJ Rodriguez.

MJ is absolutely fantastic as Blanca, the mother of the House of Evangelista, who takes in any child from off the streets to build them up, provide them a roof over their heads and teach them how to win a trophy or two at the balls. But there’s more than that to this nuanced portrayal of the transgender Afro-Latina from the Bronx.

MJ adds so many layers of vulnerability to our heroine and portrays her with such an eagerness to see the good in the world that it makes us all want to be better people in our real everyday lives. Trust, not every actress can do that, which is why we are clear that the New Jersey native was robbed from an Emmy nomination this year.

 


 

In addition to being a force on the small screen, MJ is a stunner. Take a look:

So to celebrate one of TV faves, here are 20 times she literally slayed on the ‘Gram:

Tens Across The Board! ‘Pose’s’ MJ Rodriguez Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

My #MemorialDayWeekend it was quite amazing I got to spend it with my @poseonfx #Sunday w/ @dyllonburnside @slim.oo7 @hailiesahar @angelicaross @jeremy_mcclain @lionelmoise and my #Newark #Family on #Monday w/ @ravon @arciastokes @llex2x and @dontebnme ! I enjoyed my whole life and existence @asburyparkboardwalk ! I soaked up all the sun I needed. I took in all that ocean water 💦 on this rock and for these two past days I let go of all of my inhibitions! Best Weekend I’ve ever had thus far! Now back to the hard work (which I live for cause there was a lil (every😆) piece of me wanting to go back to work😂) I love you all, And I hope you guys enjoyed your memorial weekend like I did! Piece and blessings!!!! . . . Ps: I had to give you a lil ass - a lil cheek shot lol I been really feeling how my body has been filling out lately 🍑 👀

A post shared by Mj Rodriguez (@mjrodriguez7) on

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
Rihanna attends the launch of her makeup line Fenty Beauty
Rihanna Buys Entire Baby Phat Archive
 4 hours ago
08.22.19
Jermaine Dupri
Jermaine Dupri Denies Jay-Z Told Him To Turn…
 4 hours ago
08.22.19
Take A Break! The Benefits of Fasting from…
 12 hours ago
08.22.19
15 items
Baby Bumpin! Yung Miami Is Glowing And Her…
 12 hours ago
08.22.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Aunt Jackie Serves Insanity Once…
 13 hours ago
08.22.19
0 item
Hot Girl Summer! 21 Celebs That Sizzled Poolside…
 14 hours ago
08.22.19
15 items
Forty And Fab! Kelis Is Living Her Best…
 19 hours ago
08.22.19
James Harden Gives His Honest Thoughts On MVP…
 20 hours ago
08.22.19
Tomeka James Started The Extensions Expo 10 Years…
 20 hours ago
08.22.19
Everyone’s In Trouble: MTV Announces Series Where People…
 21 hours ago
08.22.19
20 items
Tens Across The Board! ‘Pose’s’ MJ Rodriguez Is…
 21 hours ago
08.22.19
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Abruptly Resigns
 1 day ago
08.22.19
20 items
Jackie Aina Celebrated NARS’ 25th Anniversary Looking Like…
 1 day ago
08.22.19
Toy Story 4 Premiere
“The Matrix 4” Is Happening
 1 day ago
08.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close