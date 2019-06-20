It’s no secret that Black women are amazing.

We’re brilliant, beautiful, create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that even while we didn’t invent colors, when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.

So to celebrate our divine power and ability to slay the heck out a pigmented hue, here are 20 times that Rihanna, Former First Lady Michelle Obama, Ciara and more famous sistas owned the color pink.

Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Pink was originally published on hellobeautiful.com