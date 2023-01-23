Shannon Sharpe Apologizes For Lakers-Grizzlies Game Outburst, Twitter Reacts

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Shannon Sharpe, known as Uncle Shannon to his fans, has publicly apologized for an outburst he had at last week’s Lakers game against the Grizzlies.

The Undisputed cohost and ex-NFL tight end got into a heated shouting match with several members and parents of the Grizzlies, including superstar Ja Morant, and even his father Tee Morant.

During the game, Sharpe got into a shouting match with Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks. That quickly escalated into several members of the team walking over to and yelling at Sharpe, who instantly returned to smoke back to the players. In the end, Sharpe and Tee Morant hugged it out, and the game finished in regular fashion after a momentary stop.

