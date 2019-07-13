CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Serena Williams May Have Lost Wimbledon, But She’s Still The People’s Champ

Posted July 13, 2019

Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships - Day Twelve

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty


On Saturday, Serena Williams’ Wimbledon fairytale came to and end when she lost in straight sets to Simona Halep 6-2, 6-2.

Williams was looking for an eighth Wimbledon crown and a 24th career Grand Slam singles title, which would tie Margaret Court’s all-time record. But the seventh seed Romanian was just too tough to beat, covering the court like a pro and hitting all the angles.

After the match, Serena gave her opponent props.

“She literally played out of her mind…it was a little bit of deer in the headlights for me. But when a player plays like that you had to tip your hat to her,” the 37-year-old said.

 

Williams also said she has no intentions of quitting the game she loves so much. (Thank you Lord!) Because we are committed to seeing our idol tie and break that record.

Clearly, we are not alone here.

Win or lose, Serena is still the greatest of all time. And nothing can change that, just ask her fans:

Serena Williams May Have Lost Wimbledon, But She’s Still The People’s Champ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…
 11 hours ago
07.19.19
WHY? Man Uses Bare Feet To Operate On-Flight…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
Instagram Might Start Hiding Public Like Counts &…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
10 items
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating…
 16 hours ago
07.19.19
12 items
#IStandWithIlhan Because Black Women Aren’t Going Any Damn…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
C’mon Son: These Black Shows Were Cancelled Way…
 18 hours ago
07.19.19
Get Ready: This All-Black Sketch Comedy Group Just…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
Meghan McCain Whines That She Can’t Attack llhan…
 19 hours ago
07.19.19
U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
20 items
Black Twitter Wants No Part Of Miley Cyrus’…
 21 hours ago
07.19.19
“I Thought I Was Sleep, I Woke Up…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Trolls Evelyn By Inviting…
 1 day ago
07.18.19
Beyonce Drops A Visual Masterpiece For ‘Spirit’
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Leah’s Lemonade: Young Lion King Cast JD Mccrary…
 2 days ago
07.18.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close