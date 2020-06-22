Rock Black Music Month: Ari Lennox

| 06.22.20
Posted June 22, 2020

In our series “Rock Black Music” Radio One connects the past with the present by tying in an artist of today with artists who have been inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The DMV’s own Ari Lennox has quickly become one of R&B’s brightest stars. We first go a look at the sultry R&B singer in 2015 on the song Sweat it Out” on the album “Elephant Eyes” from fellow Dreamville artist Omen.

Ari’s come up is similar to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Whitney HoustonBoth Houston and Lennox got their start in the Church at a young age and turned that into superstardom. The first lady of Dreamvillie had forged her own lane.

