99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Celebrities brought the fashionable heat at the amFAR gala, an annual event in support of the Foundation for AIDS Research. Returning to the swanky Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the stars gathered for a night full of jaw-dropping fashion for an important cause. Queen Latifah hosted the event, and the evening featured a performance from the legendary Gladys Knight.

The amFAR gala is a prestigious production with a lot of moving parts. Perhaps the most notable are the beautiful gowns to grace the carpet. Everyone brings their A-game, which is the highlight of the evening. In case you missed it, here are the best looks spotted at the 2023 amFAR gala.

RELATED ARTICLES: Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Looks From The 2023 Met Gala

Red Carpet Rundown: The Hottest Looks From The iHeartRadio Awards

Red Carpet Rundown: The Best Of The Best At The amFAR Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com