Rapper Rah Digga Takes On Twitter In Support Of T.I.’s Hymen Philosophy

After T.I. was rightfully slammed for publicly policing his daughter’s body and sexuality, there are still a select group of people defending his parenting style. One of them is rapper Rah Digga.

T.I.’s controversial comments first made waves in early November when he went on the podcast Ladies Like Us and said that him and his daughter Deyjah would have “yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen.”

“Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously,” T.I. said, reenacting his comments to the doctor in regards to his daughter. Then, he followed up with, “I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

His comments caused an uproar so big that Tip eventually had to answer to Jada Pinkett-Smith and her mom Adrienne Banfield-Jones on Red Table Talk. He said that he attended his daughter’s gynecologist visits alongside her mother when she was younger and he might have exaggerated parts of the story he told on Ladies Like Us. He still made clear that he likes to assert some level of control over his daughter and he says it would be different if she got pregnant versus if his son got somebody else’s daughter pregnant. His whole point of view continued to be laced with sexism.

But despite this, it seems Tip still has a group of supporters who will back him. Rah Digga took to Twitter this weekend after news broke that New York lawmakers introduced a bill that would ban virginity tests. Digga responded:

“So on top of it being criminal for parents to discipline their children they’re trying to make it criminal to monitor their sex lives? FOH!! I STAND WITH @Tip“

Rah Digga’s support of T.I. caused a flurry of responses and she was fully prepared to clap back. When someone called Digga’s comments “sick af,” she replied, “What’s sick are the leaps and bounds society is taking to remove parental structuring and people justifying it. Same society won’t have sh** to say when that kid comes home pregnant and abortions are illegal. That’s that on that!!”

