The Radio One Career Fair Brings Employers And Job Seekers Together

It was the hiring event of the season, the Radio One Career Fair presented by Papa John’s was held yesterday (Oct. 10) at Chesterfield Town Center from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Multiple employers were on-hand to take resumes and speak to employment hopefuls. Resources to help with resume building and career development were also present.

The event was free and open to the public.

Participating employers included Papa John’s, Jackie’s Restaurant, 160 Driving Academy, the City of Richmond, Buz & Ned’s, VA State Police, American Red Cross, Coastal Group, Chesterfield County Police Dept., Food Lion Distribution, The Results Co. and Allstate Insurance.

See pictures from the Radio One Career Fair Presented by Papa John’s below!