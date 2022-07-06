R.I. State Senator, Tiara Mack Goes Viral For Her Twerking “Vote Senator Mack” Video, Social Media Reacts

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack is trending after her twerking TikTok “Vote Senator Mack” video went viral.

Her fourth of July video showed her twerking on the beach, upside down in a handstand, and ended it by smiling and saying, “Vote Senator Mack.”

The video had a lot of social media conversations divided on whether the video was liberating or inappropriate. Some people praised her

The district six senator tweeted her opinion after going viral saying, “Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday.”

“Am I surprised that the internet is more ready to talk about me twerking upside down on America’s birthday yesterday than they are ready to talk about any of the policy wins I have this year, or any of the other accomplishments that I’ve had outside of the Senate chamber, inside of the Senate chamber?” she said clapping back in a response video. “I’m not surprised that they would rather talk about me shaking my ass. The consistency and the dedication in which the media decides to target Black queer women, myself, in ways that are unproductive to the narrative…it’s lazy, it’s tacky, and quite frankly, I’m over it.”

NBC News reported that Mack made history in 2020, becoming the first openly LGBTQ+ Black person elected to the Rhode Island state Senate. In her clap-back video and tweets, she listed off her accomplishments like graduating from Brown University, and the things she was able to accomplish while in office.

Though she has a list of accomplishments, some people felt like the video was simply the wrong type of content to post, especially for black women. On the other hand, some people actually sent her praise. Check out the reactions to the video below.

