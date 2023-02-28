Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Serve Up A Double Dose Of Chocolate At The ‘Creed III’ Premiere

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Jesus blessed us when he madeand his Creed III co-starThese fine chocolate specimens are serving a double dose of sexy as enemies in the upcoming boxing flick that checks all the boxes. And by boxes we mean, chiseled abs, puckered lips, and punches. Amen. Last night, the cast assembled at the LA premiere where they posed for photos and reminded us that all of the cast is just as fine!

looked stunning in a glistening gold corset dress by Wiederhoeft FW23 RTW that cinched her waist and accentuated her decolletage. Her on-screen hubby MBJ (and latest) put a fashionable foot forward in a sleek black Givenchy FW23 RTW suit paired with a Tiffany brooch; styled by Jason Bolden.

Jonathan Majors came through in an equally impressive paisley print suit. Other celebs in attendance included Serena Williams, Chloe Bailey, Big Sean, and more. Keep scrolling for more looks from the star-studded evening.

