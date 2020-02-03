CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Denies Sleeping With G-Eazy

Posted February 3, 2020

2020 MAXIM Big Game Experience

Source: Cassidy Sparrow / Getty


***Update***

To no surprise, Meg Thee Stallion isn’t dating (or at least sleeping with) G-Eazy. The Big Ole Freak rapper denounced rumors she and Eazy were an item on Twitter this morning. You can breath now Black men.

This morning we woke up to G Eazy sucking Megan Thee Stallion’s cheek and Black men are in their feelings about it. Are the duo dating?

“Now I know how Black women feel” -Bernard Smalls, a Black man.

Megan instantly began trending when all the Black men on #BlackTwitter took to their keyboards to express their sadness over Megan’s new love interest (or latest link to a love interest).

Meg has been linked to celeb men like Trey Songz, Wiz Khalifa, Money Bagg Yo and now the No Limit rapper. But as we all know, Meg is enjoying her newfound fame and having a good time. We don’t think she’s interested in any serious relationships. That didn’t keep Black men from flexing their Twitter fingers in some hilarious tweets.

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Sleeping With G-Eazy  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

