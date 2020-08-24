CLOSE
HomeLifestyle

Keyshia Ka’oir Davis’ Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous…As Expected

Posted 17 hours ago

Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

When Gucci Mane and wifey Keyshia Ka’oir Davis announced they’re expecting a little bundle of joy, we knew we were in store for some fabulous maternity fashion. And Keyshia hasn’t disappointed us yet, giving us looks with her perfect little baby bump.

View this post on Instagram

My baby otw 🥶🏹

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

Since revealing the news with a sonogram, Mrs. Davis has taken to social media on several occasions to update us on her pregnancy journey in pictures. And sis looks goodt! As always, her face is beat, her skin is flawless, her hair is laid and skin blemish-free.

We’re obsessing over her latest look, a rainbow colored two-piece that is in true Keyshia fashion. Keep scrolling for Keyshia’s sexy and stylish maternity photos.

Keyshia Ka’oir Davis’ Maternity Fashion Is Fabulous…As Expected  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Vacation Ready

View this post on Instagram

Mrs Davis ❤️💛🧡💚

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

We don’t know if Keyshia and Gucci Mane’s home is this tropical oasis or if sis hopped a flight for a quick trip, either way, she is slaying!

2. Sexy And Pregnant

View this post on Instagram

Never mind us, we just taking pics!

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

Who said pregnant women can’t be sexy? Keyshia’s is turning up the heat in this sultry set.

3. Cool Mom

View this post on Instagram

Hey Baby👶🏽❤️

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on

Keyshia isn’t a regular mom, she’s a cool mom in this luxurious Gucci set.

4. Maternity Lace

Not only is the caption spicy, Keyshia is serving the sexy in this photo.

Latest
Jerry Seinfeld’s Spicy Op-Ed ON New York City…
 11 hours ago
08.25.20
Attorneys For Alleged Repeat Cheater Pastor John Gray…
 15 hours ago
08.25.20
Twitter Hid President Trump’s Tweet Over False Mail-In…
 16 hours ago
08.25.20
Watch Nike’s Emotional & Inspirational Tribute To Kobe…
 21 hours ago
08.25.20
R. Kelly Mugshot
R Kelly Fans Demand His Freedom In Surprise…
 1 day ago
08.24.20
All of The Big Announcments From The First…
 2 days ago
08.24.20
Kanye West Presidential Campaign Blows Deadline, Rosie O’Donnell…
 3 days ago
08.24.20
Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He…
 3 days ago
08.24.20
Stevie J Shows Off Massive Tattoo of Faith…
 4 days ago
08.24.20
American Airlines Passenger Catches On Flight Fade For…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Wisconsin Takes Kanye West’s Name Off November Ballots
 4 days ago
08.21.20
Black Father Of Three Anthony McClain Killed By…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
AOL Build Speaker Series - D.L. Hughley, 'Black Man, White House: An Oral History of the Obama Years'
D.L. Hughley on Why Kanye West Is the…
 4 days ago
08.21.20
‘Straight Outta Compton’ Star Jason Mitchell To Star…
 5 days ago
08.21.20
Photos
Close