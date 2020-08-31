KeKe Palmer’s Style Was The Highlight Of The VMAs

Keke Palmer not only made history as the first Black woman to host the MTV VMAs, but her fashion was the highlight of last night’s show.

The Snack singer didn’t disappoint after teasing us with lewks all week and in true Virgo spirit, she was picture perfect for the big day. Working with stylists Mel Reneé Leamon, Mikiel Benyamin and Chance Davis; hair stylist Ann Jones; makeup artist Mimi Kamara; and nail artist Sarah Nguyen, Palmer assembled a lineup of looks by designers including Versace, Area, David Koma and Valentino. Keke made to take multiple COVID-19 to ensure the safety of those around her.

I’m honestly so grateful for the opportunity to get to get to be apart of the VMAS. I’ve been watching since a kid, so 13 year old me is in tears tbh. A few BTS moments of Keke being stunning in Area and David Koma. pic.twitter.com/1mM0Y3O3VT — Mel Reneé (@MelReneeStyles) August 31, 2020

KeKe’s night wasn’t all fun and games as she spoke about the pandemic, social injustice and the loss of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman.

“2020 has undoubtedly been a rough year for everyone, and I’m not just talking about my edges — so were the frank calls to action that have defined the year just as much as the pandemic has,” she said. “We’ve seen heroes go above and beyond whether they drive a delivery truck, work at a grocery store, or serve on the front lines at a hospital.”

Keep scrolling to see KeKe’s VMA looks:

