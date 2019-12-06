CLOSE
Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos]

Posted December 6, 2019

Thursday, December 5th kicked off the 40th Year of Radio One with Urban One Honors! This star-studded event brought out some of Black Entertainment’s biggest and brightest stars. Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx was presented with the Entertainment Icon Award. Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, Sylvia Rhone and Ryan Jamaal Swain were all honored at Thursday’s taping.

Before the festivities started, the honorees and more hit the Urban One Honors Purple carpet and remember to tune in Monday, January 20th, 2020 to see what happened on TV One!

