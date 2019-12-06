Thursday, December 5th kicked off the 40th Year of Radio One with Urban One Honors! This star-studded event brought out some of Black Entertainment’s biggest and brightest stars. Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx was presented with the Entertainment Icon Award. Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, Sylvia Rhone and Ryan Jamaal Swain were all honored at Thursday’s taping.
Before the festivities started, the honorees and more hit the Urban One Honors Purple carpet and remember to tune in Monday, January 20th, 2020 to see what happened on TV One!
RELATED: Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors
Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos] was originally published on mymajicdc.com
1. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
2. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
3. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
4. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
5. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
6. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
7. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
8. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
9. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
10. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
11. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
12. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
13. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
14. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
15. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
16. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
17. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
18. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
19. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
20. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
21. Highlights From Urban One HonorsSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: Highlights from Urban One Honors ray j,jamie foxx,mona scott young,brandy,little bacon bear,urban one honors
22. Urban One Honors Air DateSource:Radio One Digital
Urban One Honors Air Date Graphics Created By TV One urban one honors