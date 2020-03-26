CLOSE
Happy Birthday Teddy Pendergrass: His Sexiest & Stylish Moments

March 26, 2020

Now I know some of you youngins may not be familiar with Teddy P so let me share a little background about the man who probably influenced some of your faves. Oh and, since it is 2020 and some of your are young AF maybe Teddy P influenced your favorite singer’s favorite singer.

Teddy was what many women considered the total package, not only was he easy on the eyes with a great personality, his sexy baritone voice was a pantie dropper before Trey Songs was even conceived.

Today, it is hard to find a voice and a presence like Teddy P because most musicians are more interested in the genre of hip-hop instead of R&B. However, there are still a few male R&B singers who have taken a page from Teddy Perdergrass’s book and are singing the language of love. Check out some of his sexiest and stylish moments, on his birthday (March 26) whew chile!

1. Track Suit Teddy

Track Suit Teddy Source:Getty

Teddy was confident in anything he wore. Whether he was in an Italian suit or a Lacoste track suit, the ladies loved him all the same.

2. Suited & Booted

Suited & Booted Source:Getty

Teddy could dress down in sweats or be tailored in a velvet suit and please the ladies all the same.

3. White Party Ready

White Party Ready Source:Getty

Black man in white silk. If you zoom out, you can see the panties from stage (just kidding).

4. Sex Symbol Teddy

Sex Symbol Teddy Source:Getty

Clad in a white towel and yellow boxier briefs was such a fashion statement back then.

5. Chill Teddy

Chill Teddy Source:Getty

Who knew a jersey t-shirt could look so good and fashionable.

