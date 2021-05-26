99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

More than two decades since the release of her monumental solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, L-Boogie remains one of the most acclaimed artists of all time. Though she still tours, Ms. Hill has become less visible in the public eye over the years, but her work – both as a solo act and part of 90s rap trio The Fugees – continues to entertain and inspire.

|| RELATED: Chloe Bailey, Jidenna, Ari Lennox & The HOTTEST IG Pics Of The Week||

|| RELATED: We Cope Through Art: 10 Powerful Images Honoring George Floyd ||

Ms. Hill celebrates her 46th birthday this Wednesday (May 26). Today, we highlight some of her most iconic and memorable photos from a career that masterfully fused Hip-Hop, R&B, Reggae and Soul to create a sound that stands the test of time.

Check out the pics that took our breath away in the gallery below.

The Latest: Virtual Barber Shop Talk

Newsletter Sign-Up

Kiss Richmond Text Club Consent & E-Sign

Is Porsha Williams About To Bring Back This 2000s Style Trend?

Young Rapper Detained After Making It Rain At High School Graduation

11 Yr-Old Dies From Covid During Vacation

LeBron James Dodged NBA’s COVID-19 Violation After Attending His Tequila Event

Kanye West’s First Yeezy Gap Collection Will Debut This June

On the Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death, Lil Baby joins Family at White House

#BlackTwitter Is Unapologetic About Using Klarna To Book Their Next Vacation

7 Staple Pieces To Complete Your Memorial Day Weekend Fit

5 Incidents of Black People Dying By Police Violence After George Floyd

Bye, Bye Baby: Erica Mena Files To Divorce Safaree Samuels

Happy Birthday Lauryn Hill: 16 Times Cameras Captured Her Beauty Perfectly was originally published on wzakcleveland.com