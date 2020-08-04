Jackie Aina is every beauty influencer’s dream. The Nigerian-American beauty influencer hopped on the scene via YouTube. After joining the US Navy Reserve, Jackie discovered her love for makeup. She eventually landed herself a job with MAC Cosmetics, where she was able to perfect her craft. Because was continuously told the makeup trends she wanted to do on herself wouldn’t work on her skin complexion, Jackie decided to create videos that highlighted beauty looks and products that worked for all skin tones.
Jackie uses her platform to advocate for Black women. Although she partners with tons of beauty and fashion brands, she doesn’t think twice about calling them out about issues like lack of diversity, lack of advocacy, and inappropriately capitalizing off of the black dollar. After the murder of George Floyd, Jackie took to her Twitter account to call out brands like FashionNova and Pretty Little Thing for their silence on Black issues. More recently she cut ties with a beauty brand for continuing a partnership with a known racist.
Jackie is the embodiment of an influencer who uses her platform for good. Not only is she working overtime to change the lack of inclusion in the beauty industry, she’s willing to risk a few checks to get her point across. Today the beauty guru turns 33 years old. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Jackie Aina gave us fierce red carpet looks.
Happy Birthday, Jackie Aina! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Fierce Red Carpet Looks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. JACKIE AINA AT BEAUTYCON LA, 2018Source:Getty
Jackie Aina attended the Beautycon Festival in LA clad in a adorable floral dress.
2. JACKIE AINA AT THE CHRISTIAN DIOR SS19 SHOW, 2018Source:Getty
Jackie Aina posed on the red carpet of the Christian Dior’s Spring-Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show dressed in a black blouse and a black netted skirt.
3. JACKIE AINA AT THE E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS SHOW, 2018Source:Getty
Jackie Aina arrived at E! People’s Choice Awards in a super-chic belted animal print dress.
4. JACKIE AINA AT THE IMPRESSIONS VANITY COMPANY NAUGHTY OR NICE HOLIDAY PARTY, 2018Source:Getty
Jackie Aina hosted the Impressions Vanity Company Naughty or Nice holiday celebration in a platinum blonde wig, a silver dress, and a white fur shawl.
5. JACKIE AINA AT THE PRE-SAG AWARDS PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Jackie Aina attended the Entertainment Weekly Pre-SAG Party in a champagne colored bandeau top and matching pants.
6. JACKIE AINA AT THE PAT MCGRATH ‘A TECHNICOLOUR ODYSSEY’ CAMPAIGN LAUNCH PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Jackie Aina attended the Pat McGrath ‘A Technicolour Odyssey’ Campaign launch party in a red cropped jacket with matching pants.
7. JACKIE AINA AT THE TEEN VOGUE SUMMIT, 2019Source:Getty
Jackie Aina attended the 2019 Teen Vogue Summit in a pastel pink pantsuit.
8. JACKIE AINA AT THE E! PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Jackie Aina attended the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards in a metallic purple mini dress.
9. JACKIE AINA AT THE LANCOME X VOGUE L’ABSOLU RUBY HOLIDAY EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Jackie Aina attended the Lancôme x Vogue L’Absolu Ruby Holiday Event in a dark teal, curve-hugging dress with a deep V neck.
10. JACKIE AINA AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD LUNCHEON, 2020Source:Getty
Jackie Aina attended the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon in a sexy purple skirt-suit.