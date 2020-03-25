CLOSE
Happy Birthday Aretha! Images Of The Beloved Queen Of Soul Over The Years

Posted 18 hours ago

Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC&apos;s &apos;Late Night with Seth Meyers.&apos;

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN


Nearly two years ago, we lost the beloved Aretha Franklin, who succumbed to her battle with advanced pancreatic cancer. She was 76-years-old.

Yet, no matter how many years have passed—and will continue to pass—she will always be the Queen of Soul. Her legacy will always be felt and remembered for generations to come.

Born in Memphis before relocating to Detroit, Franklin owned one of the most powerful voices and talents in music history. Her most notable hits included “Respect,” and “Natural Woman.” Franklin’s music has scored 77 Hot 100 chart slots, amounting to 18 Grammys. Franklin made history as the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Here, in 2015, as the New York Times noted, “she sang an unforgettable rendition of her own anthem of rebirth, ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,’ in tribute to the song’s co-writer, Carole King, who was receiving the Kennedy Center Honors for lifetime achievement alongside Rita Moreno, Cicely Tyson and other luminaries.”

She SANG that song so good that then-president, Barack Obama, was even brought to tears.

YOU BETTER WERK ARETHA!!!

Today, March 25, would have been her 78th birthday, so we wanted to honor the iconic singer, again, by celebrating her life, impact and of course, her love for furs, with this series of pictures from over the years.

Take a look:

1. 2015

2015 Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin and Clive Davis walk the red carpet before the Kennedy Center Honors and before she got President Obama‘s eyes sweating.

2. 1969

1969 Source:Getty

In Newark, NJ at Symphony Hall, Aretha fixes her makeup backstage before a performance.

3. 1975

1975 Source:Getty

In New York City, Aretha Franklin attends 13th Annual Grammy Awards.

4. 2016

2016 Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin attends the 102nd White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

5. 2015

2015 Source:Getty

Jennifer Hudson, who is playing the singer in the upcoming film biopic, and Aretha Franklin pose backstage at the hit musical ‘The Color Purple’ on Broadway in NYC.

6. 1968

1968 Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin plays piano as she performs onstage during the ‘Soul Together’ Concert at Madison Square Garden.

7. 1987

1987 Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin performs in her beloved city of Detroit, Michigan.

8. 1976

1976 Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin performs on the iconic hit show Soul Train.

9. 1969

1969 Source:Getty

Aretha during the recording session of the studio version of the song ‘The Weight.’

10. 1977

1977 Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin at her 35th Birthday Party held at the Crystal Room of the Beverly Hills Hotel .

11. 1983

1983 Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin posing with actress Melissa Manchester at the American Music Awards.

12. 1977

1977 Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin and Michael Jackson attend the 19th Annual Grammy Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in LA.

13. 1982

1982 Source:Getty

Aretha on stage, most likely delivering an amazing performance.

14. 2008

2008 Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin and BeBe Winans bring down the house a the 50th Grammy Awards.

15. 1973

1973 Source:Getty

Another Soul Train performance.

16. 1998

1998 Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin rehearses with the Blues Brothers 22 February at Radio City Music Hall in New York for the 40th Annual Grammy Awards.

17. 1968

1968 Source:Getty

Aretha Franklin in Montreux, Switzerland.

18. 2016

2016 Source:WENN

Sis and another fabulous fur coat make an appearance to the 2016 Kennedy Honors Event, Obama’s last one as president.

19. 2014

2014 Source:WENN

Aretha attends the New York premiere of Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated film “Selma.”

20. 2014

2014 Source:WENN

The Queen graced the girls at the Billboard Women in Music Luncheon in lower Manhattan.

21. 2014

2014 Source:WENN

Aretha, in a pink fur, along with Clive Davis attend the 11th annual Keep A Child Alive’s Black Ball.

22. 2014

2014 Source:WENN

On her way to perform at ‘The David Letterman Show in NYC’

23. 2014

2014 Source:WENN

Sis at the 2014 BET Honors, where she was celebrated.

