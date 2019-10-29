CLOSE
Halloween 2019: Top 10 Celebrity Halloween Costumes in 2019

Posted October 29, 2019

It looks like Halloween came early on Instagram. Over the weekend, celebrities flooded social media in celebration of holiday festivities and per usual a lot of them did not come to play! Here are our top 10 favorite celebrity costumes from this year.

1. Gabrielle Union-Wade as a Clover Cheerleader

Brought It. #CaliforniaLove

2. The Cast of ‘Blackish’ as ‘Us’

3. B. Simone as Da Baby’s Wife 

4. Marcus Scribner as Professor Klump in the Nutty Professor

5. Jhené Aiko as Ash Ketchum

‘tis the season 😊

6. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as NSYNC

7. Baby Stormy as her Mommy, Kylie Jenner at the Met Gala

8. Kylie Jenner and New BFF, Anastasia Karanikaou as Madonna and Britney Spears from the 2003 VMAs

9. Newlyweds, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty as the Joker and Harley Quinn

10. Jeannie Mai as Kehlani 

