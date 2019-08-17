CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Fashion Files: Marsai Martin Is The Flyest 15-Year-Old We Know!

Posted August 17, 2019

Beautycon Festival New York 2019 - Day 1

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty


Black-ish star Marsai Martin is not just a boss on and behind the screen, but she’s one in these fashion streets. The 15-year-old is growing up and so is her style. She’s basically the flyest.

Thanks to her stylist Jason Rembert, the Little actress and producer has been killing the red carpet drenched in designers such as Miri Couture, Kate Spade, Viktor & Rolf and Pantora Mini to name a few. Then, there’s her own Instagram, where Marsai is giving us SERIOUS range from innovative eye makeup to graphic tees (we love the Nipsey Hussle one) to her neon green pumps.

Baby girl’s fashion has evolved!

So to celebrate our pint-sized queen, scroll through these pics of the 15-year-old serving up all the lewks!

Fashion Files: Marsai Martin Is The Flyest 15-Year-Old We Know! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

Haven’t posted in forever dang. Hi guys 🤪🍃

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

Tangled + Wakanda type ish

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

12.

View this post on Instagram

💙Hussle & Motivate🏁

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

2nd outfit 💧💙

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

Tune into @jimmykimmellive tonight!! 🤪😎

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

Hahaha love that for me 🙃

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

Act casual.

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

A Sunday dress on a Saturday

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

A MinT ChOcoLatE ChiP 📸: @laurenlianaa

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

20.

View this post on Instagram

Yo this new iPhone takes bomb photos 👌🏾🖤

A post shared by Marsai Martin (@marsaimartin) on

Latest
28 items
27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their…
 10 hours ago
08.20.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Summer Bunni Has The Nerve To…
 11 hours ago
08.20.19
22 items
The Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show Takes Over…
 12 hours ago
08.20.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Plus Size Model Naomie Chaput
 15 hours ago
08.20.19
11 items
Twitter Reacts To Daniel Pantaleo Finally Being Fired…
 17 hours ago
08.20.19
Nike Expands Protections For Pregnant Athletes After Backlash
 18 hours ago
08.20.19
Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Will Take On…
 18 hours ago
08.20.19
8 items
#TheYearOfReturn: Steve And Marjorie Harvey Get Emotional During…
 19 hours ago
08.20.19
Tennessee Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years…
 19 hours ago
08.20.19
15 items
#BodyGoals: 15 Times Normani’s Thighs Were Our Gym…
 20 hours ago
08.20.19
What They Really Want: The DMX Challenge Has…
 20 hours ago
08.20.19
Justice For All Rally in Washington, D.C.
Breaking: NYPD Fires Officer Involved In Eric Garner…
 21 hours ago
08.20.19
New Jersey Woman Burns Down Booty Call’s House…
 21 hours ago
08.20.19
Dwayne Johnson Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Marries His Longtime Girlfriend…
 22 hours ago
08.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close