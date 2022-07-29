Fair Or Fat-Shaming? Zion Williamson Weight Clause In New Pelicans Contract Sparks Debate

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Since being drafted as the first overall pick by the New Orleans Pelicans back in 2019, 22-year-old NBA star Zion Williamson has embarked on what feels like a Cinderella story — just replace the glass slipper with his signature shoe by Jordan Brand!

His rookie year saw all sorts of superstar potential, from being one of the youngest to play in the All-Star game to having a long streak of at least 20-point games on 50-percent shooting that even came for records set by a few legends of the court. However, a Jones fracture during the offseason last year put his pro basketball future at risk, with Williamson missing out on the entire 2021-22 NBA season.

Thankfully, the 6’6 power forward was cleared to return without restrictions after his foot injury finally began to show vast improvement. This made the Pelicans offer him a 5-year extension on his contract recently, which comes with a hefty $231 million salary.

Sounds great, right? Unfortunately there’s just one catch: the amount he gets paid is directly influenced by the amount of weight he gains.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

As you can see above based on the Halftime Report discourse between Shaq and Charles Barkley last November, Zion’s weight has been a talking point for close to a whole year now. Unfortunately, comments like Barkley’s “it looks like me and Shaq had a baby” jab are light in comparison to the jokes you’ll find on social media made at Williamson’s expense. Now it appears that his newfound pounds are weighing down on his new contract agreement as well.

According to NOLA.com, league sources are saying Williamson’s contract includes periodic weigh-ins that will measure the sum of his weight and body fat percentage. Reportedly, guaranteed money will be reduced if he doesn’t maintain a weight below 295 lbs.

Here’s more on the technical side of Zion’s seemingly extreme weight clause below, via NOLA:

“Williamson was listed at 285 pounds in his lone season at Duke. He has been listed at 284 pounds with the Pelicans.

The multiple lower body injuries Williamson has suffered as a pro have hindered his ability to stay fit. During the preseason before his rookie year, Williamson tore the lateral meniscus in his right knee. That injury sidelined him for 44 games.

In July 2021, Williamson learned he fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. When he reported to training camp in September, he was well above 300 pounds, The Times-Picayune reported in February.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Although he’s reportedly been training heavily with proven strength coach Jasper Bibbs, it still seems almost inhumane to determine a person’s paycheck on their food intake. At the same time, Zion’s weight as a professional athlete is definitely a prime factor when it comes to playing at peak prowess against some of the top players in the country.

Does Zion Williamson having a weight clause in his new contract with the Pelicans seem too extreme or right on the money? Let us know your thoughts and see what others are saying on social media below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Fair Or Fat-Shaming? Zion Williamson Weight Clause In New Pelicans Contract Sparks Debate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com