While the Oscar noms prove to be super white again this year, there is a silver lining…beautiful animated shortwas nominated for Best Animated Short Film!

Cherry was honest about being nervous to go to sleep on Sunday night as he and his friends and colleagues waited for the noms to be announced in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Even sweeter? Issa Rae, who lent her voice to the film, announced the nominees this morning.

Take a look:

Congrats to Matthew and everyone involved with his precious project.

As I wrote before, there’s something incredibly beautiful and reminiscent about “Hair Love.”

Centered on a Black father and his precocious daughter, Zuri, the two take an incredible journey into styling the little girl’s hair for a special event. Oh, and it’s Daddy’s first time with the comb and hair grease.

This little slice of life will bring many of us back to the times when our fathers or father figures had to take on this task with our crown and glories. (I was about four when my Pops had to do my hair because my Mom went out of town. It was definitely a hot mess, but I know in my heart he did his best.)

Now prior to now, over the summer “Hair Love” was seen in theaters, opening for The Angry Birds 2. But Cherry’s love letter to Black hair and Black families is finally available online for all our girls to see in the comfort of their own homes!

Take a look, and yes you will cry:

Of course, #HairLove was trending on Twitter with folks showing Cherry all the love:

Congrats! ‘Hair Love’ Gets Oscar Nomination For Best Animated Short Film was originally published on hellobeautiful.com