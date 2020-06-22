CLOSE
Celebrities Praise The Dads In Their Lives On Father’s Day

Posted 10 hours ago

Baby Buddha Bug Collection Hosted By Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Black kings were given the spotlight this weekend as the world celebrated Father’s Day. Social media was a digital photo book filled with photos of the men in our lives who’ve sacrificed so much to support their families while navigating the world. It was an uplifting occasion that also gave us a much-needed break from seeing images of Black men being brutalized.

We learned a little about everyone who shared a photo of their father figure with a caring caption that also provided insight into their upbringing.

Kelly Rowland described what it was like to meet her biological father Christopher Lovett after an estranged 30 year relationship. Saweetie’s dad went from daddy to zaddy and Jermaine Dupri’s dad made headlines for other reasons.

Check out how these celebrities praised the male figures in their lives:

1. Kelly Rowland

View this post on Instagram

This was the day I met Christopher Lovett, My biological father. This was honestly one of the most pivotal moments in my life! After 30years of not seeing him, not speaking to him...what would THAT mean, for me, my family, my psyche? Well, this day in Oct. of 2018, I would find out. I finally found him, set up the meeting, and at this time I was filming “American Soul”, when I tell you I was petrified, I was walking to meet him, and my feet suddenly felt like they weighed A TON, needles to say I was overcome with anxiety, and I had a full on anxiety attack, in that moment I felt like the abandoned 8yr old. My team calmed me down. And as I turn the corner, in my head I was cursing this man, “Why didn’t you come find me?” “Did you love me?” “Am I worthy?” And when I looked at him, and he looked at me, NOTHING CAME TO MY LIPS, not one word. I felt the Holy Spirit say to me,listen. I listened to him, I was nervous to trust him, nervous to forgive him,nervous to love him nervous about it all. And the truth is, I already loved him. I spoke to my protective husband and those closest to me and they encourage me to forgive and jump! And since this time, I have forgiven, and we have spoken everyday since! I have come to know SO much about myself, my family history, and even where my love of music & voice have come from! I Love you Daddy, and love being your little girl...even at 39! Lol P.S. we are making up for lost time, and when I tell you, him telling me how smart and beautiful I am....will never get old! #HAPPYFATHERSDAY #reunited

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on

The Destiny’s Child star reunited with her father two years ago and celebrated him this Father’s Day by opening up about how their relationship has grown since then.

2. Chris Brown

The mother of Chris Brown’s second child revealed she played Chris’ album while giving birth because she didn’t want to hear the tools.

3. The Wilsons

Ciara paid homage to her king Russell Wilson with this sweet photo of him with Sienna and Future Jr. 

4. JuJu & Dad

5. Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

View this post on Instagram

happy father’s day 💙

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Reality TV star JuJu posted this photo with her dad.

6. Justin Combs & Diddy

Justin Combs shared this adorable throwback of him and his dad.

7. Letoya Luckett & Tommicus Walker

Letoya Luckett & Tommicus Walker may have their relationship issues on “Family Hustle” but when it comes to raising their daughter, he’s wonderful.

8. Safaree

Safaree celebrated himself on his first Father’s Day. 

9. Gloria Govan & Derek Fisher

Gloria Govan praised Derek Fisher for being the head of their blended family.

10. Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods admitted she struggled to be on social media, yesterday, as she remembered her father, who passed away when she was just a little girl. “For those of you who still have a father present or living, I hope you spent the day to love and cherish them,” she wrote.

11. Christian Combs & Diddy

Diddy received lots of love from all his sons yesterday.

12. Saweetie’s Dad

Saweetie’s dad went from daddy to “zaddy.”

13. Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union showed her love Dwyane Wade extra love with an adorable video of baby Kaavia playing by the pool.

14. Offset

View this post on Instagram

Happy Father’s Day love ♥️

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Cardi B paid tribute to her boo Offset with a photo of him surrounded by all his children.

15. Omarion

Omarion celebrated himself and all the fathers out there. 

16. Lil’ Mama’s Daddy is Fine

Another celeb dad set the Internet on fire with his good looks. Lil’ Mama’s pops had her comments section lit. 

17. Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia paid homage to a few men in her life, including Leon who is the father of her daughter Noelle.

18. Porsha And Dennis

Porsha praised her soon-to-be hubby Dennis on being a great dad.

19. Savannah James

Savannah showed love to her king LeBron with this touching photo.

20. Toya Johnson

Toya Johnson celebrated her king Redd with a loving tribute.

21. Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert

Iman Shumpert may be the scum between Teyana Taylor’s toes, but we love their Black love.

22. Meek Mill’s First Father’s Day

Designer Milano celebrated the father of her son Meek Mill on his first Father’s Day.

