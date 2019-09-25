CLOSE
Black Twitter Wants To Know ‘Who These Dreads On Lucious’ Head Are Fooling?’

Posted September 25, 2019

Empire Season 6

Source: Fox / Fox


Tuesday night the Lyons family (minus Jussie) finally came back for its sixth and final season, and while you can read our recap of the episode here, we have to point out one huge elephant in the room.

WHAT EXACTLY IS GROWING OUT OF LUCIOUS’ HEAD?

Apparently, the Lyons patriarch survived the shooting from the end of season five and may be rocking this mess on his head to disguise himself from people who are after him.

But in the end, Black Twitter just wants to know, “WHO DOES HE THINK HE’S FOOLING WITH THIS.”And how does that woman he lives with not know any better?

Here are the best and funniest reactions we saw on social media:

Black Twitter Wants To Know ‘Who These Dreads On Lucious’ Head Are Fooling?’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

