Black Twitter Wants To Know How Queen Latifah’s Hair Stays So Laid

Posted August 27, 2019

If there are constants in this world it’s that 1.) Former First Lady Michelle Obama‘s fashion is going to shut everything down and 2.) anytime Queen Latifah blesses us mere mortals with her presence, her hair is ALWAYS going to be on-point.

The latter is what we all witnessed at the 2019 VMA’s on Monday night when the “Ladies First” rapper basically shut the red carpet down with her flawless, not a fly-away in sight, honey brown tresses that were LAID TO THE GAWDS!

Take a look at this magic for yourself. It’s like perfectly moisturized, without being too greasy and giving us body, length, smooth edges, and seamlessly pressed roots…MINUS A RELAXER!

Giving us bundles for days:

2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty


 

Obviously, this type of hair sorcery isn’t a one-time deal. Just look at her in 2017 at BET’s 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Award with razor blunt ends THAT ARE EVEN LAYERED!!!

BOOYAH!

BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty


Or this perfectly slicked back up-do at the 2016 Gracie Awards. Not a cowlick to be seen!

2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala With Presenting Sponsor Christian Dior Couture - Inside

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Or at the 2016 VH1 Hip-Hop Honors. This bob is giving us life! Not to mention how the blonde in the front is utter perfection. And what frizz? What humidity? All we see is sleek.

HOW IS THIS EVEN POSSIBLE???

2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty


Or this:

Premiere Of Lionsgate's 'The Perfect Match' - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty


This too:

2018 amfAR Gala New York - Arrivals

Source: Kevin Tachman / Getty


Damn…

Queen Latifah

Source: Brendan Hoffman / Stringer / Getty


Even when she was playing Kadijah on Living Single in the 90s she was always the embodiment of #HairGoals:

Living Single Cast

Source: Deborah Feingold / Getty


We weren’t the only ones beside ourselves and left in awe with the 49-year-old’s luxurious mane. Black Twitter had plenty of thoughts, praise, and awe for the Queen’s crown and glory.

Here’s the best of the best:

