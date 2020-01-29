Black Twitter Celebrates Kobe Bryant’s Fatherhood With #GirlDad

In the clip, Duncan, who only interview Kobe once, captured a moment where he was beaming about his wife’s when she was eight months pregnant with her daughter.

“I asked him advice on raising girls, as he quite famously had three at the time,” Duncan recounted. “He said, ‘just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing.’ His third daughter, Bianka, was about a year-and-a-half old at the time, so I asked if he wanted more children. He said that his wife Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy, but was sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl. And I was like, ‘four girls, are you joking? What would you think? How would you feel?’ Without hesitation, he said ‘I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.’”

"I would have 5 more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad."@elleduncanESPN's story about how much Kobe loved his daughters is something special. pic.twitter.com/1KJx17QRjY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2020

My eyes are sweating.

Not surprisingly, this video went viral and the hashtag #GirlDad started trending on social media with fathers posting adorable pictures of themselves with the little girls in their lives.

I’m so moved by the outpouring of support behind my story about Kobe. And I love that #girldad is trending.. so for all those proud fathers who still have their girls to love on can you flood my timeline with pics of you and your flock. Honestly I need it as much as anyone rt now — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) January 28, 2020

Take a look at the best Black Twitter #GirlDad photos:

