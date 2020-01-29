CLOSE
HomeNews One

Black Twitter Celebrates Kobe Bryant’s Fatherhood With #GirlDad

Posted January 29, 2020

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty


Two days after the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, fans and journalists are clearly still grieving. They are also sending out incredibly touching tributes to the basketball legend, including a recent viral video of ESPN’s Elle Duncan.

In the clip, Duncan, who only interview Kobe once, captured a moment where he was beaming about his wife’s when she was eight months pregnant with her daughter.

“I asked him advice on raising girls, as he quite famously had three at the time,” Duncan recounted. “He said, ‘just be grateful that you’ve been given that gift because girls are amazing.’ His third daughter, Bianka, was about a year-and-a-half old at the time, so I asked if he wanted more children. He said that his wife Vanessa really wanted to try again for a boy, but was sort of jokingly concerned that it would be another girl. And I was like, ‘four girls, are you joking? What would you think? How would you feel?’ Without hesitation, he said ‘I would have five more girls if I could. I’m a girl dad.’”

My eyes are sweating.

Not surprisingly, this video went viral and the hashtag #GirlDad started trending on social media with fathers posting adorable pictures of themselves with the little girls in their lives.

Take a look at the best Black Twitter #GirlDad photos:

Black Twitter Celebrates Kobe Bryant’s Fatherhood With #GirlDad  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Latest
Actress Nia Long arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Entertainment Studios' '47 Meters Down Uncaged' held at the Regency Village Theatre on August 13, 2019 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
Nia Long Breaks Silence On Her Father’s Death
 9 hours ago
01.30.20
The Mind of Aaron Hernandez
Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancée Opens Up About The Fallen…
 9 hours ago
01.30.20
Warner Music Group's Annual GRAMMY Celebration - Arrivals
Ciara Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband…
 9 hours ago
01.30.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 22 hours ago
01.30.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
20 items
It’s #GabUnionAppreciationDay Y’all…And Black Women Are Here For…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
GET THE LOOK: Dreezy’s Barely There Dewy Grammys…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
25 items
#GirlDad: Celebrity Men & Their Daughters
 1 day ago
01.30.20
#SayHerName: ‘Champion of Black Women’s Health’ Found Dead,…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
10 items
Popeyes Is Selling Its Own Ivy Park-Looking Merch…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Rock T’s Joke Of The Day: Why Diarrhea…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Black Tony Is Giving Away Free Work Excuses…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close