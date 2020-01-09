Beyoncé Counts Down To The Ivy Park x Adidas Launch By Giving Us Bawwwdy!

Beyoncé may have helped us sleigh our holiday season, but she’s encouraging us to focus on our health and wellness…stylishly for 2020. We’re getting a new Ivy Park launch She’s been teasing the collection for a month now, but with it nine days away, she’s upping the marketing on her Instagram page, boasting 137 million followers, and showing us more of the line.

The maroon and yellow color pattern (very collegiate!) morphs into a bodysuit and shows us Beyoncé’s famous curves (you have to keep clicking to see!) and an orange pleated ensemble that looks comfortable but that you could put on some heels and rock to an event and seems out of place in the line (but we love it anyway).

Check out the new pieces and see more of the collection so you can decide in advance of January 18th, 2019 what you want to buy!

