A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Black Lives Matter Plaza – Washington, D.C. Source:Getty Congressman Rep. John Lewis (GA) is seen in Black Lives Matter Plaza, in front of the White House, in Washington, D.C. June 7, 2020. (Photo by Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,law,crime,justice – concept,washington dc,social issues,minneapolis,police force,white house – washington dc,violence,protest,police brutality,john robert lewis – politician,black lives matter,human rights,protest against excessive police force,social movement,member of congress,george floyd protests,social justice – concept,black lives matter plaza

2. Martin Luther King Jr. with John Lewis at Mass Meeting in Nashville Source:Getty Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., (center) is escorted into a mass meeting at Fish University in Nashville. His colleagues are, left to right, John Lewis, national chairman of the Student Non-Violent Committee and Lester McKinnie, on of the leaders in the racial demonstrations in Nashville recently. King gave the main address to a packed crowd. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,african-american ethnicity,politics,black and white,archival,human interest,meeting,martin luther king jr.,protest,tennessee,1960-1969,nashville,politics and government,john robert lewis – politician,black civil rights,black history in the us,human rights,minister – clergy,social justice – concept

3. Civil Rights Leaders Pay Bond Source:Getty Actor Sidney Poitier (R) and singer=actor Harry Belafonte (2nd from R) leave Criminal Courts building after poising $50 bond each for James Forman (L) and John Lewis. Forma, Lewis, and three others charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing after refusing to leave the South African Consulate. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,actor,singer,african-american ethnicity,politics,black and white,archival,human interest,leaving,protest,1960-1969,politics and government,sidney poitier,harry belafonte,john robert lewis – politician,black civil rights,black history in the us,human rights,james farmer – activist,social justice – concept

4. Opposition to Coleman’s Nomination Source:Getty After a Senate hearing on the judgeship nomination of former Mississippi Governor James P. Coleman was postponed today because of his illness, Representative John T. Conyers, D-MI (center) held a news conference to give opposition witnesses a chance to read statements. Among those who voiced opposition to Colman ware John Lewis, leader of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (left) and Aaron Henry, head of the NAACP in Mississippi (right). (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,law,african-american ethnicity,politics,washington dc,black and white,archival,reading,human interest,governor,illness,giving,former,conflict,protest,1960-1969,court hearing,nomination,politics and government,witness,john robert lewis – politician,black civil rights,senate,human rights,social justice – concept

5. Civil Rights Marchers Cross Edmund Petus Bridge Source:Getty Reverend Joseph Lowery, President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, his wife Evelyn, and John Lewis (L-R) led several thousand civil rights marchers across the Edmund Petus Bridge to continue their 160 mile trek from Carrollton to Montgomery in protest of the imprisonment of two black women on vote fraud charges and to dramatize support of the voting rights act. John Lewis was one of the original Selma to Montgomery marchers who was severely beaten on the bridge in 1965. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,adult,african-american ethnicity,women,1980-1989,politics,black and white,archival,wife,human interest,president,protest,voting,prisoner,mile,politics and government,white collar crime,john robert lewis – politician,marching,black civil rights,human rights,joseph e. lowery,minister – clergy,bridge – built structure,southern christian leadership conference,social justice – concept

6. John Lewis Mug Shot Source:Getty A mug shot of civil rights activist and politician John Lewis, following his arrest in Jackson, Mississippi for using a restroom reserved for ‘white’ people during the Freedom Ride demonstration against racial segregation, 24th May 1961. (Photo by Kypros/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,one person,horizontal,adult,adults only,headshot,one man only,sign,activist,archival,mug,politician,human interest,mug shot,bathroom,arrest,protest,racism,politics and government,segregation,john robert lewis – politician,shy,human rights,jackson – mississippi,social justice – concept,1961

7. WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 24: Civil Rights icon Congressman John Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 24: Civil Rights icon Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) prepares to pay his respects to Representative Elijah Cummings (D-MD) who lies in state within Statuary Hall during a memorial ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Thursday October 24, 2019. (Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,washington dc,preparation,respect,ceremony,human interest,capitol hill,politics and government,elijah cummings,john robert lewis – politician,national statuary hall,human rights

8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Addresses Tulane University Graduates At Commencement 2019 Source:Getty NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MAY 18: (L-R) Civil Rights Leader U.S Rep. John Lewis, Actress Blythe Danner, Apple CEO Tim Cook and NYT Executive Editor Dean Bacquet attend Tulane University’s Commencement 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on May 18, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images) photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,actress,medium group of people,ceo,new orleans,gulf coast states,stadium,louisiana superdome,louisiana,apple computers,executive editor,politics and government,tim cook – business executive,john robert lewis – politician,blythe danner,human rights,tulane university

9. NHL: FEB 26 Senators at Capitals Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 26: Civil rights pioneer U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) (65) walks out before dropping the honorary face-off for the Capitals’ Black History Month celebration before the Ottawa Senators vs. Washington Capitals NHL game February 26, 2019 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,celebration,sport,politics,washington dc,falling,walking,match – sport,winter sport,honor,politics and government,ice hockey,hockey,black history month,john robert lewis – politician,national hockey league,black civil rights,human rights,washington capitals,ottawa senators,capital one arena,face off – sports play,social justice – concept

10. March Leaders With JFK In Oval Office Source:Getty Civil rights leaders meet with President John F Kennedy (1917 – 1963) (fourth right) in the Oval Office of the White House after the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Washington DC, August 28, 1963. Pictured are, from left, Whitney Young (1922 – 1971) (National Urban League), Martin Luther King Jr (1929 – 1968) (SCLC), John Lewis (SNCC) (obscured), Rabbi Joachim Prinz (1902 – 1988) (American Jewish Congress), Reverend Eugene Carson Blake (1906 – 1985), A Philip Randolph (1889 – 1979) (labor leader), President Kennedy, Walter Reuther (1907 – 1970) (labor leader), Vice President Lyndon Johnson (1908 – 1973) (mostly obscured), and Roy Wilkins (1910 – 1981) (NAACP). (Photo by Library of Congress/Interim Archives/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,leadership,north america,religion,politics,us president,international landmark,washington dc,black and white,activist,archival,human interest,conflict,martin luther king jr.,oval office,speech,protest,1960-1969,protestor,a. philip randolph,roy wilkins,walter p. reuther,politics and government,john robert lewis – politician,black civil rights,lyndon johnson,black history in the us,1963 march on washington,human rights,i have a dream – 1963 speech,john f. kennedy – us president,social justice – concept

11. John Lewis Speaking Source:Getty American politician and Civil Rights leader John Lewis speaks at a meeting of the American Society of Newspaper Editors, Washington DC, April 16, 1964. (Photo by Marion S Trikosko/PhotoQuest/Getty Images) photography,people,horizontal,usa,the media,sport,talking,north america,washington dc,archival,politician,human interest,meeting,conflict,1960-1969,photograph,politics and government,john robert lewis – politician,human rights

12. March For Our Lives Source:Getty ATLANTA, GA – MARCH 24: Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) attends March for Our Lives at National Center for Civil and Human Rights on March 24, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,large group of people,georgia – us state,john robert lewis – politician,gun control,atlanta – georgia,gun violence protest,march for our lives

13. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-OBAMA-RIGHTS-RACISM Source:Getty Representative John Lewis and US President Barack Obama embrace each other at the Edmund Pettus Bridge March 7, 2015 in Selma, Alabama. US President Barack Obama and the first family joined others to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday where voting rights marchers attempting to walk to the Alabama capitol clashed with police at the base of the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Dallas County. AFP PHOTO/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) people,horizontal,usa,politics,barack obama,us president,gulf coast states,embracing,memorial event,john robert lewis – politician,black civil rights,2015,selma – alabama,edmund pettus bridge,bloody sunday – alabama – 1965,human rights,alabama – us state,social justice – concept

14. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISM Source:Getty US President Barack Obama walks alongside Amelia Boynton Robinson (R), one of the original marchers, First Lady Michelle Obama (L), and US Representative John Lewis (2nd-L), Democrat of Georgia, and also one of the original marchers, across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. The event commemorates Bloody Sunday, when civil rights marchers attempting to walk to the Alabama capital of Montgomery to end voting discrimination against African Americans, clashed with police on the bridge. AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,females,politics,government,barack obama,us president,gulf coast states,walking,georgia – us state,michelle obama,memorial event,politics and government,montgomery – alabama,john robert lewis – politician,50th anniversary,marching,2015,selma – alabama,edmund pettus bridge,bloody sunday – alabama – 1965,amelia boynton robinson,us first lady,alabama – us state

15. US-HISTORY-POLITICS-RIGHTS-RACISM Source:Getty (L-R) US President Barack Obama holds hands with US Representative John Lewis, Democrat of Georgia, alongside former US President George W. Bush during an event marking the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. US President Barack Obama rallied a new generation of Americans to the spirit of the civil rights struggle, warning their march for freedom “is not yet finished.” In a forceful speech in Selma, Alabama on the 50th anniversary of the brutal repression of a peaceful protest, America’s first black president denounced new attempts to restrict voting rights. AFP PHOTO/ SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) people,horizontal,usa,holding hands,politics,government,barack obama,us president,event,gulf coast states,georgia – us state,former,memorial event,montgomery – alabama,john robert lewis – politician,50th anniversary,2015,selma – alabama,edmund pettus bridge,bloody sunday – alabama – 1965,george w. bush – us president – born 1946,alabama – us state

16. 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting Rights Source:Getty SELMA, AL – MARCH 07: U.S. President Barack Obama speaks onstage next to U.S. Rep John Lewis (D-GA) at 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting Rights on March 7, 2015 in Selma, Alabama. (Photo by Nicole Craine/WireImage) people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,talking,african-american ethnicity,barack obama,us president,gulf coast states,democracy,voting,memorial event,john robert lewis – politician,50th anniversary,2015,selma – alabama,bloody sunday – alabama – 1965

17. 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting Rights Source:Getty SELMA, AL – MARCH 07: U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and U.S. Rep John Lewis (D-GA) share a hug at 50th Anniversary Of Selma March For African American Voting Rights on March 7, 2015 in Selma, Alabama. (Photo by Nicole Craine/WireImage) vertical,people,arts culture and entertainment,usa,african-american ethnicity,barack obama,us president,gulf coast states,embracing,democracy,voting,memorial event,john robert lewis – politician,50th anniversary,2015,selma – alabama,bloody sunday – alabama – 1965

18. USA – Politics – President Obama Awards Medal of Freedom Source:Getty U.S. President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to recipient Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) during a ceremony to present the awards at the White House in Washington. (Photo by Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,barack obama,us president,washington dc,award,awards ceremony,ceremony,human interest,achievement,white house – washington dc,presidential medal of freedom,john robert lewis – politician

19. LBJ Civil Rights Summit Day 3 Austin TX Source:Getty President Barack Obama greets John Lewis, U.S. Representative from Georgia before delivering the keynote address at the Civil Rights Summit on the University of Texas at Austin campus on Thursday, April 10, 2014. 04.10 2014 LAURA SKELDING//American-Statesman/POOL/POOL 041114 summit obama (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,barack obama,us president,campus,human interest,greeting,president,keynote speech,university of texas at austin,john robert lewis – politician

20. National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C. Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24 Congressman John Lewis is embraced by U.S. President Barack Obama after his speech during the dedication of the National Museum of African American History and Culture September 24, 2016 in Washington, DC, before the museum opens to the public later that day. The museum is a Smithsonian Institution museum located on the National Mall featuring African American history and culture in the US. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images) photography,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,day,two people,politics,government,barack obama,us president,washington dc,three quarter length,cultures,human interest,speech,museum,opening event,politics and government,national museum of african american history and culture,john robert lewis – politician,black history in the us

21. National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C. Source:Getty WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 24: Congressman John Lewis speaks during the dedication of the National Museum of African American History and Culture September 24, 2016 in Washington, DC, before the museum opens to the public later that day. The museum is a Smithsonian Institution museum located on the National Mall featuring African American history and culture in the US. (Photo by Astrid Riecken/Getty Images) photography,people,one person,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,waist up,talking,day,politics,government,barack obama,us president,washington dc,cultures,human interest,museum,politics and government,national museum of african american history and culture,john robert lewis – politician,black history in the us

22. Clinton Watch Party Source:Getty UNITED STATES – MARCH 1: Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., right, and mayor of Atlanta Kasim Reed attend a “Super Tuesday” watch party for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at Paschal’s Restaurant in Atlanta, Ga., March 1, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call) photography,people,one person,horizontal,usa,politics,incidental people,georgia – us state,hillary clinton,election,democracy,united states presidential election,politics and government,united states congress,presidential election,super tuesday,john robert lewis – politician,2016 united states presidential election,atlanta – georgia

