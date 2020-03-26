Once upon a time, back in 1987, Nike debuted the Air Max 1. 33 years later, we have wide varieties of Air Maxes from the 270s to the SE 90s and the newly released Air Max Verona. Today, as a gift to all women who love a good, comfortable sneaker, Nike has released the latest

. As a proud sneakerhead myself, I couldn’t let the day go by without paying homage to Air Max Day! Every year on March 26th, Nike honors the release of its first iconic air technology with a side-visibility window.Today, Hello Beautiful is doing the same. Check out these dope Black women rocking Air Maxes and show us yours by tagging #AirMaxDay2020 and @HelloBeautiful on Instagram.

10 Stylish Black Women Rocking Their Air Maxes For #AirMaxDay2020 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com