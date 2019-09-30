10 Black Owned Nail Brands Flexing With Fall Colors

Who else loves the transition from bright, summery hues to darker, sultry colors on your nails? This summer, we witnessed the neon craze, pastel mania, and angelic whites. Now it’s time to experience the burnt oranges, money greens, and midnight blues that Fall has to offer.

There are so many black-owned nail polish retailers marketing all the colorful goodness that we need on our nails. The amount of effort that goes into assuring that each product is toxic, gluten, vegan, and cruelty-free make these brands a must-have for your Saturday morning mani pedi dates.

Now you can obviously wear whatever color you choose to wear this season, but there are a few colors that come highly suggested. Take a look at 10 black owned nail brands flexing with new Fall colors.

