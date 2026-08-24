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Cincinnati’s own Arin Ray is back with a new project and a new tour.

The R&B singer released his five-track Limbo EP on August 11th. The project explores love, uncertainty, growth and the emotional spaces in between.

The EP was preceded by “Sweet Thang,” a smooth blend of R&B, soul and hip-hop. Ray’s vocals bring the track a confident, grown-man energy.

Limbo also feels like a snapshot of Ray’s growth as an artist. His voice, songwriting and production continue to evolve as he steps further into his own sound.

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Now, he’s taking that sound on the road.

Ray will headline the intimate eight-city Limbo Tour, kicking off September 25th in New York City. The Cincinnati native will then make stops in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Mesa, Los Angeles and Sacramento.

The tour wraps October 10th in Sacramento, California.

For Cincy, it’s always good to see one of our own continuing to make noise. Ray has built a lane that feels authentic to his roots while continuing to push his sound forward.





Arin Ray Drops New EP, Announces Intimate Tour was originally published on wiznation.com