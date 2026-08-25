Virginia’s own Mad Skillz is adding another achievement to his impressive career after being honored with an award at this year’s BLK RVA Community Awards.

Related | BLK RVA Community Awards Celebrates Black Excellence in RVA

The celebration brought together some of the influential voices in the Richmond community, making the recognition a special moment for Skillz and is supporters.

Know for his work as a rapper, writer and entertainment figure, Mad Skillz has continued to build a career that reaches beyond music. His connection to Richmond and his influence throughout the culture have made him a familiar name to audiences both locally and nationally.

Following his big night at the BLK RVA Community Awards, Skillz caught up with Bambi from iPower Richmond for an exclusive conversation.

Watch Bambi’s Interview with Mad Skillz

Want to hear what Mad Skillz had to say after his BLK Awards win?

Bambi sat down with Skillz following the ceremony for an exclusive interview.

Watch the full conversation YouTube and hear more from Mad Skillz about how he BLK RVA’s.

Congratulations to Mad Skillz on his well-deserved BLK Awards recognition.

Mad Skillz Celebrates BLK Win, Talks With Bambi for Interview was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com