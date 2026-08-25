How Dolly Parton Invested Royalties Into Black Community
How Dolly Parton Invested ‘I Will Always Love You’ Royalties Into Black Community
Iconic country singer, songwriter and actress Dolly Parton died on August 25 at the age of 80.
The announcement came on her official Instagram, with a video from her nephew on behalf of the family to share the news.
In a statement, the family said: “A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family. Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience.”
Parton had a glimmering career that spanned 60 years and gave us classics such as “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You.” She released 49 studio albums, won 11 Grammy awards, and earned 25 number-one hits.
She was not only a music legend but a brilliant philanthropist.
Back in 2021, the star revealed that the royalties she earned from Whitney Houston’s cover of “I Will Always Love You” she invested back into Black communities in Nashville, Tennessee, by buying a “big office complex” in a Black neighborhood and investing in the community.
She told Andy Cohen in 2021 that the best way to honor Whitney would be to give back.
“It was mostly just Black families and people that lived around there. It was a whole strip mall. And I thought, ‘This is the perfect place for me to be, considering it was Whitney.’ I just thought, ‘This was great. I’m going to be down here with her people, who are my people as well.’ And so I just love the fact that I spent that money on a complex. And I think, ‘This is the house that Whitney built.’ “
Houston recorded the cover of the song for the 1992 film The Bodyguard, which reportedly earned $10 million in royalties.
In her lifetime, Parton also started other charity initiatives, including Imagination Library, The Buddy Program, and her established Dollywood Foundation, where she donated millions of dollars for college scholarships.
Ahead of her death, the singer announced she faced a battle with health issues last year and canceled a number of public appearances in 2025. Her death comes more than a year after her husband of six decades, Carl Dean, died in 2025 at the age of 82.
Parton’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, said that they will continue to honor her and keeping her legacy alive.
“Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever,” he said. “Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy. He farmed the soil; she farmed songs and happiness. Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton, because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.”
How Dolly Parton Invested ‘I Will Always Love You’ Royalties Into Black Community was originally published on foxync.com