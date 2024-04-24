Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For Black People Comments

Stephen A. Smith has apologized for his reckless comments of saying “Black people relate to Donald Trump because of his current legal woes. Smith had no problem making these assertions on prime time TV with Hannity of Fox News but chose to apologize on his Youtube Channel.
Smith blamed his point of view on reputable news sources reporting the same but as a journalist should have known better. In a statement he said:
“I’m fully aware that I have been in the news the last few days. Paraded all over social media as well after comments I made on Fox News’ Hannity last week…A lot of folks in Black America seem pretty pissed at me right now,” he began. “Quite a few folks were offended as my words were interpreted as associating support for Trump by the Black community with all the legal issues he’s facing. For that, I sincerely apologize. I’m stating right here for the record that I was taken out of context.”
See story here
