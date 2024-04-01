804 Sessions: Submit Your Music for a Chance to Perform at Stone Soul 2024

WCDX-FM, which is owned and operated by Urban One, Inc. d/b/a Radio One Richmond

804 Sessions

The Promotion begins on April 3, 2024, and ends on April 30, 2024. There is one (1) Entry Method(s): Online

Participants may submit no more than one (1) Entry.

Upon entering the Contest website, Participants are to follow the on- screen instructions, including entering their name, email address, ZIP Code, any optional or additional contact information, as requested, to register for a chance to win. All Entries must contain an original song that meets every requirement in the “Song Requirements” section below (the “Song”). Any Participant with an Entry that does not comply with every Song Requirement may be ineligible to participate in the Promotion, as determined by the Station in its sole disretion.

All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59 PM on April 30, 2024.

There will be five (5) winners (the “Winners”) for this Promotion.

The Winner will be selected by Station personnel using the following judging criteria: