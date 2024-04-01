804 Sessions: Submit Your Music for a Chance to Perform at Stone Soul 2024

Calling all local artists! It’s YOUR time to shine at Stone Soul 2024. We’re looking for the best in the city to open up the show. Submit your music below for your chance to perform live. Contest begins April 2, 2024.
SPECIFIC RULES FOR 804 SESSIONS
In addition to the General Rules posted on the website for Station, which is owned and operated by the Company, the following Specific Rules apply to this Promotion. Please consult those General Rules in addition to these Specific Rules. All capitalized terms not defined in these Specific Rules will have the meanings established in the General Rules. In the event there is a discrepancy or inconsistency between those General Rules and these Specific Rules, these Specific Rules shall control. The General Rules and these Specific Rules shall be collectively referred to as the “Official Rules”.
PROMOTION DESCRIPTION:
Station:
Promotion: Promotion Period: Entry Methods: Number of Entries Entry Information
Entry Period:
Number of Winners: Winner Selection:
Prize (ARV):
WCDX-FM, which is owned and operated by Urban One, Inc. d/b/a Radio One Richmond
804 Sessions
The Promotion begins on April 3, 2024, and ends on April 30, 2024. There is one (1) Entry Method(s): Online
Participants may submit no more than one (1) Entry.
Upon entering the Contest website, Participants are to follow the on- screen instructions, including entering their name, email address, ZIP Code, any optional or additional contact information, as requested, to register for a chance to win. All Entries must contain an original song that meets every requirement in the “Song Requirements” section below (the “Song”). Any Participant with an Entry that does not comply with every Song Requirement may be ineligible to participate in the Promotion, as determined by the Station in its sole disretion.
All Entries must be received by the Station by 11:59 PM on April 30, 2024.
There will be five (5) winners (the “Winners”) for this Promotion.
The Winner will be selected by Station personnel using the following judging criteria:
- Creative lyrics;
- Unique music individuality;
- Professional production; and,
- Satisfying the Song RequirementsThe Winners will perform their Songs at the Stone Soul Music and Food Festival on Saturday, June 22, 2024 (“Festival” or “Event”) on Browns Island located at 500 Tredegar Street, Tredegar Street at South 7th Street, Richmond, VA 23219 (“Venue”). Winners will perform with their Songs at a time selected by the Station in its sole discretion. The approximate retail value of this Prize is Zero Dollars ($0.00).
Prize Provider: Radio One Richmond
2809 Emerywood Parkway, Suite 300
Richmond, VA 23294
ADDITIONAL PRIZE TERMS & CONDITIONS
Song Requirements:
All songs submitted as part of an Entry must be:
- submitted as an MP3 file;
- five (5) minutes or less in length
- registered with BMI or ASCAP;
- socially acceptable and be in good taste, as determined by the Station in Station’s sole discretion;
- “family friendly” and appropriate for all audiences;
- the original work of the Participant;
- acceptable pursuant to the decency rules of the Federal Communications Commission,
- free and clear of any issues related to any person whose writings, quotes, or ideas are embodied in the video;
- free and clear of any issues related to any person whose rendered services in connection with the video;
- not include unsafe, illegal, or dangerous activities, violence, nudity, profanity, sexually explicit, indecent, obscene, pornographic, or suggestive materials or language;
- not be derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional, or age group;
- not contain any personal identification of any third party such as names, voices, likenesses,license plate numbers, phone numbers, e-mail addresses, or street addresses;
- not defame, misrepresent or contain disparaging, libelous or misleading remarks, commentsor material about any third party or endorse any form of hate or hate group;
- not promote or depict the use of alcohol, drugs, tobacco, or firearms or weapons;
- not promote or portray any particular political agenda or message;
- not depict any violations of any state or local laws and must not itself violate any such laws;
- not infringe on or violate any copyright, patent, trademark, trade secret, right of publicity, or other intellectual property, proprietary, or contractual right of a third party;
- not contain trademarks, logos, or trade dress owned by others, or advertise or promote any brand or product of any kind;
- not contain copyrighted materials owned by others, including movies, books, television programs, photographs, sculptures, paintings, photographs, other works of art or images; and,
- not be previously published or otherwise displayed in any media whatsoever.
804 Sessions: Submit Your Music for a Chance to Perform at Stone Soul 2024 was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com
