Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

| 03.27.24
Source: Derek White / Getty

Porsha Williams has addressed the recent allegations made by her estranged husband, Simon Guobadia, following her divorce filing.

Guobadia filed a motion on Monday, claiming that Williams had “abandoned” their shared home but later returned with a “man visibly bearing a gun for reasons unknown to [him].” This incident reportedly occurred on March 21, and police were called to the scene to “maintain the peace,” according to the motion.

In response, Williams filed her own response to Guobadia’s motion, denying the accusations and calling them “false statements and allegations” that misrepresent the reality of the situation.

Guobadia’s motion also alleged that Williams instructed third parties to harass him and invited an “armed gunman” into their home on two occasions. However, Williams argued in her response that there was no need for prior discussions with Guobadia, as their prenuptial agreement required him to vacate the residence by March 22, 2024. She also mentioned feeling uncomfortable staying in the home with her child after learning about Guobadia’s interactions with multiple women there.

Regarding Guobadia’s claim of a forcible entry into the home on March 24 to tamper with security cameras and evidence, Williams stated that their security teams had always cooperated and worked together while on the premises.

Guobadia further accused Williams of erratic and threatening behavior towards staff and their child after filing for divorce, leading him to request a restraining order against her.

