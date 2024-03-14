Shirley Chisholm’s influence is felt worldwide, but her interns, Robert and Barbara Lee, grew the most after working under the first Black congresswoman and the first Black woman presidential candidate.

Netflix’s film Shirley explores the ups and downs of Chisholm’s presidential campaign and the small group of people who aligned with her vision. As a Black woman, she was met with closed doors, missed opportunities, and blatant backstabbing. Still, Robert and Barbara Lee’s dedication to the cause sparked pivotal moments that changed the campaign’s trajectory.

As Chisholm, played by Regina King, develops her team, she taps into young talent with an undiscovered passion for politics. The congresswoman’s skill for extracting the full potential from everyone around her caused Robert, played by Lucas Hedges, and Barbara Lee, played by Christina Jackson, to grow and excel in ways they didn’t know were possible.

In an exclusive interview with Hedges and Jackson, we discuss Chisholm’s ability to inspire others through her resilience, what it was like working with Regina King, and why the world seems threatened by the idea of a strong, Black woman. The cast mates also share what they learned working with King and the lessons they discovered from the powerhouse political figure.

Chisholm inspired an entire generation, and she will continue to do so through King’s performance. Shirley airs on Netflix March 22. In the meantime, check out my interview with Christina Jackson and Lucas Hedges.

Christina Jackson And Lucas Hedges Share What They Learned From Regina King In Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com