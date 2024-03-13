Drake‘s ties to Houston stretch more than a decade back now, so his rise from shy actor-turned-rapper repping Canada to one of the biggest artists in the history of modern music unsurprisingly has instances of support and inspiration from several artists who call The Lone Star State home.
Among those artists is Bun B, the UGK rapper-turned-entrepreneur was early to back Drake as a credible rapper, and their bonded has remained tight as both men found success both in and outside the recording studio.
So, in true favor for a favor fashion, most assumed Bun asked Drizzy to be a performer at the 2024 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo as part of Bun’s All-American Takeover. The event, which featured Nelly, Rick Ross, Eve and rap newcomer That Mexican OT (just to name a few), took place on March 12 and was the third installment – and most successful – of the Takeover series.
During a Wednesday (March 13) interview with The Madd Hatta, Bun B gave the real story behind how Drake became part of this year’s rodeo performance.
Check out the audio from the interview below.
[EXCLUSIVE] Bun B Tells The Real Story Behind Drake Joining Houston Rodeo Lineup was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
