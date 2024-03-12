Beyonce Announces ‘Act II: Cowboy Carter’ Album Title & Release Date

99.3-105.7 Kiss FM CLOSE

Beyoncé may have joked about not being able to break the internet in her Verizon Super Bowl commercial, but in real life, it’s a very serious power of the Queen. The world-class entertainer announced the title and release date for her upcoming album Act II: Cowboy Carter — the follow-up to her culture-shifting disc Renaissance. Cowboy Carter will feature the chart-topping “Texas Hold ‘Em” and viral “16 Carriages.” Due, March. 29, it’s clear Beyoncé has no intentions of slowing down.

Beyoncé shared a link to her website on Instagram stories, sending the Beyhive into swarm mode. A saddle with a red, white and blue sash that reads Cowboy Carter is emblazoned upon the Beyonce.com homepage.

Act II: Cowboy Carter

Cowboy Carter limited-edition boxsets and vinyls with merch are available for pre-order. The Beyhive have already tapped their emergency Beyonce funds to snag the album first. The box sets come with a t-shirt and disc for $40.

The highly anticipated eigth album from the performer comes on the heels of her Cécred haircare launch. As the first Black woman to top the Billboard 100 chart with a country song, Beyoncé’s influence continues to reach unprecedented heights.

If you thought the cowboy core trend was going anywhere, expect to see way more cowboy boots, hats and bolos coming across your timeline.

Despite delivering a Grammy award winning album that sparked a movement, world tour, film and haircare line, the Beyhive is still asking for visuals. We’ll just have to wait for it.

Pre-order Act II: Cowboy Carter, here.

