804 Women Making History: Logan Boyd, Owner of Richmond Flower Truck

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making and shaking history through their business ventures, influence and mark on our local community. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Today we highlight Logan Boyd, owner of Richmond Flower Truck. Richmond Flower Truck was established in May 2022 and is a mobile bouquet bar, where you can create your own handpicked bouquet. Logan first moved to Richmond in 2009. She is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and then continued her studies at Regent University for her Master’s Degree. Logan worked in public service for many years prior to starting Richmond Flower Truck. Richmond Flower Truck was created to be a source of positive energy and an inspiration to little girls to chase their dreams.

