804 Women Making History: Ashley Redwood of Trap Cardio

March is Women’s History Month and Radio One Richmond would like to pay homage to the 804 women who are making and shaking history through their business ventures, influence and mark on our local community. We are proud to present 804 Women Making History.

Today we celebrate Ashley Redwood: With over 370,000 followers across four social media platforms, Ashley “AD” Redwood and Trap Cardio have taken over homes all over the world.

Her ability to return grace, humanity and transparency to fitness as she shared her own weight loss journey has made her and her brand relatable to many who had felt voiceless in a sea of fitness extremists and diet culture.

Even more so to those in urban and underserved communities. She took her class and created a digital product which now has over 400 monthly subscribers worldwide, a team that has toured domestically and hosts an annual international retreat as an opportunity to connect with their ’cousins’ worldwide.

